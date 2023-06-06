HRT Financial LP Invests $361,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ciena by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 30.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

