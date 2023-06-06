HRT Financial LP Invests $373,000 in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLD. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 225,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.