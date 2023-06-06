HRT Financial LP Invests $378,000 in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,218,000 after acquiring an additional 139,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 135,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $77,294.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 7,854 shares of company stock valued at $194,235 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

