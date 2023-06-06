HRT Financial LP Invests $379,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $157,349.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $960,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,676. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The company’s revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

