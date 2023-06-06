HRT Financial LP Invests $414,000 in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,060 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

