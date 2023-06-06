HRT Financial LP Lowers Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257,298 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

