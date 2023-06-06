HRT Financial LP Makes New $356,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $137,387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,422,000 after buying an additional 108,117 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,829,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,358 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

