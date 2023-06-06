HRT Financial LP Makes New $408,000 Investment in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,238 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NX opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $849.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.