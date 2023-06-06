HRT Financial LP Makes New $412,000 Investment in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO James C. Malone bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

