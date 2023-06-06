HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Methode Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.