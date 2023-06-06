HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $497,800.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,455,149.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,434. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Articles

