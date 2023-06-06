HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

RXO Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

