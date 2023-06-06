HRT Financial LP Purchases 225 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.67. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESLT. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. engages in the defense and homeland security sector. It develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The firm also provides training and support services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

