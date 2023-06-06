HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

