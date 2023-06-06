HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.72. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 106.25% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 144.83%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $248,846.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,314.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,697.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 13,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $248,846.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,314.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,539 shares of company stock worth $432,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

