HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 981.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

