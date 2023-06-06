HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 2,838 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $181.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average of $161.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,155,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,283. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.57.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

