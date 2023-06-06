HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 8,507 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 2.5 %

Korn Ferry stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.