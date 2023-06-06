HRT Financial LP Reduces Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

HRT Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $201,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $209,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,610 shares of company stock worth $2,108,273 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

