HRT Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HRT Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $363.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

