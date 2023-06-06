HRT Financial LP Sells 12,601 Shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC)

HRT Financial LP cut its position in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Gesher I Acquisition were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Gesher I Acquisition by 7.2% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 989,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Gesher I Acquisition by 9.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 742,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gesher I Acquisition by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gesher I Acquisition by 1,459.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 358,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gesher I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GIAC opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Gesher I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

About Gesher I Acquisition

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily focus on cannabis industry. Gesher I Acquisition Corp.

