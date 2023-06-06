HRT Financial LP Sells 13,367 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

HRT Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $400,000.

XSD stock opened at $204.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $216.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.85.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

