HRT Financial LP Sells 15,307 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

PAYC opened at $305.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.