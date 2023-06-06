HRT Financial LP Sells 2,336 Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Ohio Valley Banc were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.14.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

