HRT Financial LP Sells 3,002 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Community West Bancshares were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.62. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $88,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 817,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,487.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,516 shares of company stock valued at $126,444. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

