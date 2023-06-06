HRT Financial LP Sells 40,941 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

HRT Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,941 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of PPH stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $80.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

