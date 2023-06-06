HRT Financial LP Sells 68,210 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,210 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 520.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 311,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,879,119 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,922.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of FATE opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s revenue was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

