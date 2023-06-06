HRT Financial LP Takes Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 115,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after buying an additional 58,118 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $498.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

