HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In related news, SVP Matt Aboud purchased 18,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

