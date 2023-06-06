HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,829 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $214,117,510,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.13%.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

