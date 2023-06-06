HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TERN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

TERN opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $691.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -0.94. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.