HRT Financial LP Takes Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,523,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,691 shares in the company, valued at $39,523,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,128 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 8.30. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $90.15.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

