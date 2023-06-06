HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 778.89 ($9.68).

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSBA shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 630 ($7.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.44) to GBX 900 ($11.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.94) to GBX 1,000 ($12.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Up 1.5 %

LON HSBA opened at GBX 602.70 ($7.49) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 583.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 569.10. The firm has a market cap of £120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.13).

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at HSBC

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 3,736.26%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery acquired 31,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of £191,772 ($238,403.78). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.