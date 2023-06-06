HSBC Increases Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $31.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HSBC from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.44.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $24.60 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.70.

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

