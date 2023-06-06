HSBC Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $19.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on T. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE T opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

