Ian Goodkind Sells 11,612 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $204,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,935,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 779,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAMF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.