ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.76

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.76 and traded as high as $23.13. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 4,532,812 shares traded.

IBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 61,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 728,988 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 321,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

