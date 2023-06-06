ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.76

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.76 and traded as high as $23.13. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 4,532,812 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
ICICI Bank Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
Further Reading
