Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.20

Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.20 and traded as high as $7.25. Identiv shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 51,933 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on INVE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.78 million, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,059.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 74,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 38,702 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 190,385 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 696,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 150,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

