iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $711.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.