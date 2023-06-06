Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Shares Down 7.6%

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 20,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 50,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.
Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 million. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 701.26% and a negative net margin of 716.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
