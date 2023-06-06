Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Shares Down 7.6%

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 20,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 50,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 million. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 701.26% and a negative net margin of 716.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMPL. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

