Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Imperial Metals Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

About Imperial Metals

(Get Rating)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.