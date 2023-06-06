Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.11.

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,728,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $2,898,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,120,643 shares in the company, valued at $77,537,289.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

