Indivior (LON:INDV) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,330 ($28.97) price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.21) price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Indivior Price Performance

Indivior stock opened at GBX 1,475 ($18.34) on Monday. Indivior has a 1 year low of GBX 1,330 ($16.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,020 ($25.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,678.57, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,471.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,645.07.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

