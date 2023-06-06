Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

INFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

