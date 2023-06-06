Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 724.29 ($9.00).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.01) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.32) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.45) to GBX 690 ($8.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Stock Performance

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 704.80 ($8.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 699 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 666.22. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 498.80 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 732.80 ($9.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,819.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87.

Informa Increases Dividend

About Informa

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.