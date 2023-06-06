InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.16. InfuSystem shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 33,164 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 836,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 283,591 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 557,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

