InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Stock Price Up 7.8%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 39,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 702,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.