Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 74,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

