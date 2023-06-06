Insider Buying: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Purchases 184,054 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director James Monroe III acquired 184,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $211,662.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,115,790 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,158.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, James Monroe III acquired 97,338 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $107,071.80.

On Monday, May 15th, James Monroe III acquired 75,175 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,175.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, James Monroe III acquired 708,863 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $701,774.37.

On Tuesday, May 9th, James Monroe III acquired 3,000,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00.

Globalstar Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GSAT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,469,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,277,000 after purchasing an additional 387,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,678,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,987,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,766,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,377,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 145,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,905,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 587,026 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

