Insider Buying: ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) Director John Owen Brennan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

ImmunityBio stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,567,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler cut ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

